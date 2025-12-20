Left Menu

Uttarakhand's Mushroom Village: A New Dawn for Agricultural Innovation

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated a 'Mushroom Village' in Haridwar's Buggawala. This initiative aims to enhance farmer incomes, foster rural economy, and promote agricultural innovation. The project promises self-employment opportunities and serves as a model for agriculture-based entrepreneurship, supported by various state schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 20-12-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 22:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the pioneering 'Mushroom Village' in Haridwar's Buggawala area, marking a pivotal moment for the region's agriculture sector.

This groundbreaking initiative aims to enhance farmers' incomes while strengthening the rural economy and promoting innovation within the agricultural domain.

The Chief Minister underscored that the project's emphasis on mushroom cultivation offers high profitability with minimal land, water, and time, providing additional income avenues for local farmers.

He noted the potential for self-employment opportunities for local youth and women, while economically empowering self-help groups. Dhami highlighted that the 'Mushroom Village' model could inspire other regions and propel agriculture-based entrepreneurship forward.

Reaffirming the state's commitment to farmers, Dhami detailed various initiatives including an 80% subsidy on agricultural equipment, interest-free loans up to Rs 3 lakh, and free canal irrigation. Notable schemes include a substantial budget for 'polyhouses', wheat and sugarcane pricing incentives, and policies for apples, kiwis, millets, and dragon fruits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

