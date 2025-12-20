Left Menu

Oil Tensions: U.S. Seizes Tanker Amidst Venezuelan Blockade

The United States has intercepted another tanker near Venezuela in international waters following a recent blockade announcement by President Donald Trump against sanctioned oil tankers. This action has led to a decrease in Venezuelan oil exports and heightened tensions with Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro.

Updated: 20-12-2025 22:15 IST
The United States has intercepted and seized a vessel off the coast of Venezuela in international waters, according to three U.S. officials. This follows President Donald Trump's recent announcement of a blockade on all sanctioned oil tankers entering and leaving Venezuela. This marks the second tanker seizure near Venezuela in recent weeks amidst a growing U.S. military presence in the area.

The U.S. Coast Guard is leading the operation. While Venezuela's oil ministry and PDVSA have not commented, President Trump's call for a "total and complete blockade" has effectively stalled oil shipments, impacting Venezuelan crude exports significantly. Some non-sanctioned companies continue operations, including the U.S.'s Chevron, though many vessels remain to avoid further seizures.

With China as Venezuela's largest crude buyer, the ongoing embargo could eventually affect global oil pricing if prolonged. President Trump's intensified pressures on Maduro's regime include increased military operations nearby, exacerbating the geopolitical situation. Maduro claims these actions target his overthrow and control over Venezuela's oil reserves.

