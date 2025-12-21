Sena-MNS Alliance Imminent as BMC Elections Loom
Anil Parab, a senior leader in Shiv Sena (UBT), indicated on Sunday that an announcement regarding an alliance with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) could be imminent. His colleague, Sanjay Raut, reinforced this, suggesting the announcement could be made within days.
Speaking to the media, Parab expressed confidence in the alliance's potential success in the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. He emphasized the enduring support for the Thackerays among Mumbai's populace.
Raut noted the Congress—part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition—has reservations about the MNS. However, efforts are ongoing to secure Congress's support against the BJP in the BMC polls. The elections will take place on January 15, with counting the following day.
