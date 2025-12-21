Left Menu

Sena-MNS Alliance Imminent as BMC Elections Loom

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab suggests an imminent alliance with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls. Despite Congress's reservations, efforts continue to unify against the BJP. The official announcement could happen in days as 29 corporations prepare for January elections.

Mumbai | Updated: 21-12-2025 23:56 IST
Anil Parab, a senior leader in Shiv Sena (UBT), indicated on Sunday that an announcement regarding an alliance with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) could be imminent. His colleague, Sanjay Raut, reinforced this, suggesting the announcement could be made within days.

Speaking to the media, Parab expressed confidence in the alliance's potential success in the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. He emphasized the enduring support for the Thackerays among Mumbai's populace.

Raut noted the Congress—part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition—has reservations about the MNS. However, efforts are ongoing to secure Congress's support against the BJP in the BMC polls. The elections will take place on January 15, with counting the following day.

