Delhi High Court Questions Gandhis Over National Herald Case

The Delhi High Court has called on Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi to respond to an Enforcement Directorate petition challenging a lower court's previous ruling. The earlier decision dismissed the agency's chargesheet in the infamous National Herald case.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja issued notices to the Gandhis and others, questioning the trial court's assertion that the agency's complaint was legally unsound due to the absence of a formal First Information Report (FIR). The case will continue its proceedings on March 12, 2026.

The Enforcement Directorate has accused the Gandhis and other Congress leaders of conspiring and laundering money, alleging they acquired substantial properties through Young Indian—a company in which the Gandhis held a significant stake.

