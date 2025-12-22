Tragic Incident: Young Man Allegedly Ends Life in Solitude

A young man identified as Rohit, the son of a property dealer, allegedly took his own life in a tragic incident reported on Sunday evening. The somber event took place in Nainapuram Colony within the Sadar police station jurisdiction.

Rohit was reportedly alone at home as his father was away on business and his wife had visited her parental home. Utilizing a country-made firearm, he purportedly locked himself inside a room and ended his life.

Upon hearing the gunshot, Rohit's mother and neighbors rushed to the scene, only to find the door locked. Their view through a window revealed the tragic scene, prompting them to contact police. Despite immediate medical efforts, Rohit succumbed to his injuries en route to the hospital. Investigations continue as police seek answers.

(With inputs from agencies.)