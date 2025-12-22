Left Menu

Union Minister's Call to Future Doctors: Uphold Ethics, Embrace Innovation

Union Minister Anupriya Patel, at the VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital convocation, urged new doctors to uphold ethical practices and highlighted India's healthcare advancements. She emphasized the transformation in medical education and the expansion of healthcare schemes, urging graduates to contribute to India's digital health journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 23:53 IST
Union Minister's Call to Future Doctors: Uphold Ethics, Embrace Innovation
Union MoS Anupriya Patel (Photo: PIB) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Anupriya Patel, addressed the 7th annual convocation at Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital, urging graduates to maintain ethical medical practices and serve underserved communities.

Patel highlighted the significant advancements in India's healthcare over the past 11 years, crediting public medical institutions for their crucial role. She noted the increase in medical colleges and healthcare schemes that provide extensive coverage to millions.

The minister encouraged young doctors to embrace digital health innovations and contribute to research, highlighting India's leadership in this domain. Degrees were awarded to over 390 students, celebrating their commitment and academic excellence. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025