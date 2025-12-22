Union Minister's Call to Future Doctors: Uphold Ethics, Embrace Innovation

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Anupriya Patel, addressed the 7th annual convocation at Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital, urging graduates to maintain ethical medical practices and serve underserved communities.

Patel highlighted the significant advancements in India's healthcare over the past 11 years, crediting public medical institutions for their crucial role. She noted the increase in medical colleges and healthcare schemes that provide extensive coverage to millions.

The minister encouraged young doctors to embrace digital health innovations and contribute to research, highlighting India's leadership in this domain. Degrees were awarded to over 390 students, celebrating their commitment and academic excellence. (ANI)

