Unraveling the Tragedy: The Impact of Drugs on a Sultanpur Lodhi Family

An elderly couple in Sultanpur Lodhi has reported the death of four sons allegedly due to drugs, while their fifth son remains bedridden with a severe liver infection. The Aam Aadmi Party's general secretary, Baltej Pannu, challenges the family's assertion, saying the deaths occurred over more than eight years and had different causes.

According to Pannu, one son died from a drug overdose, another from burn injuries, a third passed away in jail, and the fourth succumbed to liver failure due to alcoholism. Meanwhile, Manjit Kaur, the mother, pleas to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to save her surviving son, highlighting ongoing issues of drug availability in their neighborhood.

As the local community gathers to urge state intervention against 'chitta', AAP leader Pannu highlights the efforts of Punjab Police in Kapurthala. Over 1,300 FIRs are registered, and significant arrests are made against drug peddlers, with hundreds admitted to de-addiction centers as the state battles the drug crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)