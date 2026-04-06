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Unraveling the Tragedy: The Impact of Drugs on a Sultanpur Lodhi Family

In Sultanpur Lodhi, a family claims to have lost four sons to drugs, with the fifth battling a severe liver infection. However, AAP's Baltej Pannu suggests these deaths occurred over years for various reasons. The community urges action against rampant drug availability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kapurthala | Updated: 06-04-2026 22:24 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 22:24 IST
Unraveling the Tragedy: The Impact of Drugs on a Sultanpur Lodhi Family
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An elderly couple in Sultanpur Lodhi has reported the death of four sons allegedly due to drugs, while their fifth son remains bedridden with a severe liver infection. The Aam Aadmi Party's general secretary, Baltej Pannu, challenges the family's assertion, saying the deaths occurred over more than eight years and had different causes.

According to Pannu, one son died from a drug overdose, another from burn injuries, a third passed away in jail, and the fourth succumbed to liver failure due to alcoholism. Meanwhile, Manjit Kaur, the mother, pleas to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to save her surviving son, highlighting ongoing issues of drug availability in their neighborhood.

As the local community gathers to urge state intervention against 'chitta', AAP leader Pannu highlights the efforts of Punjab Police in Kapurthala. Over 1,300 FIRs are registered, and significant arrests are made against drug peddlers, with hundreds admitted to de-addiction centers as the state battles the drug crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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