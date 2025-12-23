Left Menu

Massive Clean-Up: Over 4 Million Voters Removed from Madhya Pradesh Electoral Roll

In the first phase of the Special Intensive Revision in Madhya Pradesh, over 4.2 million voters were purged from the electoral roll due to reasons including death, duplication, or absence. With these removals accounting for 7.45% of the total electorate, the updated draft roll lists 53.1 million registered voters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 21:02 IST
Representative Photo (File Photo / ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The first phase of the Special Intensive Revision in Madhya Pradesh culminated with the deletion of 4,274,160 voters from the electoral roll, election officials announced. This revision phase, wrapping up on December 18, had its findings unveiled in a draft roll on Tuesday, revealing the removal due to death, duplication, or relocation.

Ram Pratap Singh Jadon, Joint Chief Electoral Officer, clarified that as of October 27, 2025, the state's electorate stood at 57.4 million. Post-revision, the draft list now accounts for 53.1 million voters. The deleted entries, representing 7.45% of the electorate, stemmed from reasons including 8,46,184 deaths, 8,42,677 absences, and 22,78,393 shifts elsewhere.

In a bid to maintain accuracy, the electoral body identified 8,65,831 unmapped voters, whose records aren't tied with the 2003 data. Notices are set for these individuals, requiring them to validate their records. Voters can contest any discrepancies till January 22, with resolutions due by February 14, 2026, ahead of the final roll's publication on February 21, 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

