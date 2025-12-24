Left Menu

FTSE 100 Dips as BP Sells Castrol Stake for $6 Billion

The FTSE 100 index fell 0.2% as AstraZeneca and GSK shares declined. BP sold a 65% stake in Castrol to U.S. firm Stonepeak for $6 billion. Despite the dip, FTSE 100 is set for a fifth year of gains. Trading was thin before Christmas closures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 19:07 IST
FTSE 100 Dips as BP Sells Castrol Stake for $6 Billion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The FTSE 100 index experienced a minor decline of 0.2% amidst subdued trading as the holidays approached, with notable decreases in AstraZeneca and GSK shares.

BP announced the sale of a 65% stake in its Castrol lubricants business to Stonepeak, garnering $6 billion and marking a key step in BP's broader debt reduction strategy.

The FTSE 250 index also saw a slight drop but maintained its second consecutive weekly gain. Despite these small dips, the FTSE 100 is on track for a fifth consecutive year of growth.

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025