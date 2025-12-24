FTSE 100 Dips as BP Sells Castrol Stake for $6 Billion

The FTSE 100 index experienced a minor decline of 0.2% amidst subdued trading as the holidays approached, with notable decreases in AstraZeneca and GSK shares.

BP announced the sale of a 65% stake in its Castrol lubricants business to Stonepeak, garnering $6 billion and marking a key step in BP's broader debt reduction strategy.

The FTSE 250 index also saw a slight drop but maintained its second consecutive weekly gain. Despite these small dips, the FTSE 100 is on track for a fifth consecutive year of growth.