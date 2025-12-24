Bharat Taxi Launch: Government's Ride-Hailing Revolution
Union Minister Amit Shah announces the upcoming launch of the Bharat Taxi app, aimed at providing direct benefits to drivers by eliminating dependency on private companies. The initiative promises new employment opportunities and will be run by Sahakar Taxi Cooperative Ltd. Additionally, Shah highlights government's efforts in sustainable agriculture and cooperative movements.
Union Minister Amit Shah revealed plans for the Bharat Taxi app, a government-backed ride-hailing service expected to launch soon. Supported by the cooperative sector, the app promises to eliminate private company dependency, channeling profits directly to drivers.
Speaking in Panchkula, Shah emphasized that the initiative will create new job opportunities while enhancing customer convenience. The app, to be associated with Sahakar Taxi Cooperative Ltd, is part of broader government efforts to empower drivers and ensure efficient operation.
In parallel, Shah discussed government initiatives in agriculture, highlighting reforms in sustainable practices and cooperative models to elevate farmer prosperity. The administration continues to focus on water and soil conservation, organic farming, and other sustainable practices to enhance agricultural output.
(With inputs from agencies.)
