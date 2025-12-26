Iran ‌has seized a foreign oil tanker near the Iranian island of Qeshm in ⁠the Gulf, saying it was carrying 4 million litres of smuggled fuel, state media reported on Friday.

Authorities did not ​name the vessel or disclose its nationality. They said ‍16 foreign crew members had been detained on criminal charges. State TV said the tanker was seized on Wednesday. Iranian news ⁠websites ‌published video ⁠footage and photographs of what they said was the seized tanker.

Iran ‍said last week it had seized another foreign tanker carrying ​6 million litres of what it described ⁠as smuggled diesel in the Gulf of Oman without identifying the ⁠vessel or its nationality. Iran, which has some of the world's lowest fuel prices due to heavy subsidies ⁠and a sharp fall in the value of its ⁠national currency, has ‌been seeking to curb widespread fuel smuggling by land to neighbouring countries and ⁠by sea to Gulf states. (Editing by ‍Joe Bavier)

