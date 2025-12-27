Sarathkumar Critiques DMK and Discusses Actor Vijay's Political Ambitions

Actor and BJP leader R Sarathkumar has emphasized that truly effective leadership emerges from listening to the public's grievances. He suggested that actor Vijay's political potential can only be fairly assessed after he participates in elections and articulates a clear political ideology. Sarathkumar spoke to reporters at Tuticorin Airport.

Commenting on the BJP's electoral plans in Tamil Nadu, Sarathkumar revealed that seat-sharing decisions would be settled post-discussions with state party leaders. He also expressed personal preference for his associates to contest elections instead of himself, citing local expertise. Sarathkumar criticized the DMK's governance, accusing it of distorting truthful statements.

Sarathkumar raised alarms about rising crime rates, attributing increased criminal activities to drug culture and questioning the adequacy of the police force. On the employment front, he criticized the lack of clarity in the recently passed VB-G-RAM G Bill. Sarathkumar also emphasized the need for DMK to fulfill election promises, especially for COVID-era nurses, and commented on the volatility of upcoming political alliances.