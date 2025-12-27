Prakash Mahajan Joins Shiv Sena, Boosts Party Ahead of Municipal Elections

In a significant political shift, Prakash Mahajan, a former leader of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), on Friday joined the Shiv Sena, hailing Eknath Shinde as the state's only true Hindutva leader. Mahajan criticized those who claim to be inheritors of Hinduism, alleging they have aligned themselves with contrary forces.

The move occurs as Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde formally inducted Mahajan into the party in Thane, lauding his political ethos and grassroots influence. Mahajan has been appointed as a Shiv Sena spokesperson, a role underscoring his responsibilities to enhance the party's image statewide.

This development arrives ahead of vital municipal elections scheduled in January for 29 corporations, including major municipalities like the BMC. Shiv Sena has seen unprecedented interest, with 3,348 applications for candidacy in Thane district, including significant participation from women, indicating robust competition across municipal seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)