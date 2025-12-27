Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Voter Deletion in West Bengal

The West Bengal government officers' association has expressed concerns over mass voter deletions from electoral rolls, citing system-driven errors bypassing the role of Electoral Registration Officers. More than 58 lakh voters were removed, prompting calls for transparency and adherence to statutory provisions during the process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-12-2025 11:26 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 11:26 IST
Controversy has arisen in West Bengal over the deletion of names from the draft electoral rolls, allegedly bypassing the statutory role of Electoral Registration Officers (ERO), according to government officials.

The WBCS (Executive) Officers' Association has formally objected to the mass voter removal, which was based on grounds such as death, migration, and absence, following the SIR process conducted by the Election Commission.

The association underscores the need for adherence to legal mandates, emphasizing that EROs should provide individuals with a chance to be heard before any deletions, as specified under Section 22 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950.

