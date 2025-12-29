Left Menu

Paving the Path to Delhi: UP BJP's Strategy for 2027

Pankaj Chaudhary, the newly appointed Uttar Pradesh BJP chief, emphasized the strategic importance of Uttar Pradesh in influencing national power dynamics. Addressing party workers in Meerut, he highlighted the need to prepare for the 2027 assembly elections, stressing the BJP's democratic ethos and urging vigilance in voter list management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 29-12-2025 00:32 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 00:32 IST
Paving the Path to Delhi: UP BJP's Strategy for 2027
Pankaj Chaudhary
  • Country:
  • India

Pankaj Chaudhary, the newly appointed Uttar Pradesh BJP chief, underscored the pivotal role of Uttar Pradesh in dictating political power in Delhi, making the 2027 assembly elections crucial. Addressing a gathering of party workers in Meerut, Chaudhary emphasized that the BJP allows grassroots workers to ascend to top positions, showcasing the party's democratic essence.

He took a swipe at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and the 'INDIA' coalition, accusing the opposition of focusing solely on criticism while dynastic politics remains rampant in rival parties. In contrast, he praised the BJP's organizational focus, calling on party members to replicate past electoral victories in the upcoming 2027 elections.

Emphasizing Meerut's historical significance, Chaudhary warned about the accuracy of voter lists, urging thorough verification post-December 31 and dissemination of party schemes to households. He shared his journey from a common worker to state unit president, expressing gratitude to the central leadership and reaffirming his commitment to the grassroots workers' respect.

TRENDING

1
Alarming Assault: Family Dispute Turns Violent

Alarming Assault: Family Dispute Turns Violent

 India
2
Mahrez's Penalty Powers Algeria into AFCON Knockout Rounds

Mahrez's Penalty Powers Algeria into AFCON Knockout Rounds

 Morocco
3
Rabies Scare in Budaun: Villagers Vaccinated After Buffalo Milk Contamination

Rabies Scare in Budaun: Villagers Vaccinated After Buffalo Milk Contaminatio...

 India
4
Shiffrin Skis to Victory: A Night of Precision and Perseverance

Shiffrin Skis to Victory: A Night of Precision and Perseverance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025