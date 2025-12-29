Paving the Path to Delhi: UP BJP's Strategy for 2027

Pankaj Chaudhary, the newly appointed Uttar Pradesh BJP chief, underscored the pivotal role of Uttar Pradesh in dictating political power in Delhi, making the 2027 assembly elections crucial. Addressing a gathering of party workers in Meerut, Chaudhary emphasized that the BJP allows grassroots workers to ascend to top positions, showcasing the party's democratic essence.

He took a swipe at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and the 'INDIA' coalition, accusing the opposition of focusing solely on criticism while dynastic politics remains rampant in rival parties. In contrast, he praised the BJP's organizational focus, calling on party members to replicate past electoral victories in the upcoming 2027 elections.

Emphasizing Meerut's historical significance, Chaudhary warned about the accuracy of voter lists, urging thorough verification post-December 31 and dissemination of party schemes to households. He shared his journey from a common worker to state unit president, expressing gratitude to the central leadership and reaffirming his commitment to the grassroots workers' respect.