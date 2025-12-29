Digital Leap: Transforming Jashpur's Education Landscape
A Memorandum of Understanding was signed to promote digital education in Jashpur schools. The initiative, supported by South Eastern Coalfields Limited, aims to modernize rural education through interactive technology, fostering innovation and enhancing academic standards. SECL has allocated Rs. 5 crore for the project from its CSR fund.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development for education in Jashpur, a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed to advance digital education in the district's schools. The stakeholders, comprising the Jashpur administration, South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), and Educational Consultants of India Limited (EdCIL), aim to revolutionize learning through technology.
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, a strong advocate for modernizing rural education, was present during the MoU signing in Bagiya village, where he emphasized the importance of digital resources for children in remote areas. The program plans to install interactive panels in government schools, enhancing teaching efficacy with digital content.
The initiative also sees crucial financial backing, as SECL commits Rs. 5 crore from its CSR fund. Collector Rohit Vyas expressed gratitude to SECL and EdCIL, predicting significant advancements in students' educational outcomes. The project includes provisions for the long-term operation and maintenance of the interactive equipment.
