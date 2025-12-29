Left Menu

Digital Leap: Transforming Jashpur's Education Landscape

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed to promote digital education in Jashpur schools. The initiative, supported by South Eastern Coalfields Limited, aims to modernize rural education through interactive technology, fostering innovation and enhancing academic standards. SECL has allocated Rs. 5 crore for the project from its CSR fund.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jashpur | Updated: 29-12-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 18:08 IST
Digital Leap: Transforming Jashpur's Education Landscape
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for education in Jashpur, a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed to advance digital education in the district's schools. The stakeholders, comprising the Jashpur administration, South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), and Educational Consultants of India Limited (EdCIL), aim to revolutionize learning through technology.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, a strong advocate for modernizing rural education, was present during the MoU signing in Bagiya village, where he emphasized the importance of digital resources for children in remote areas. The program plans to install interactive panels in government schools, enhancing teaching efficacy with digital content.

The initiative also sees crucial financial backing, as SECL commits Rs. 5 crore from its CSR fund. Collector Rohit Vyas expressed gratitude to SECL and EdCIL, predicting significant advancements in students' educational outcomes. The project includes provisions for the long-term operation and maintenance of the interactive equipment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Grants Temporary Relief to Madhya Pradesh Sarpanch

Supreme Court Grants Temporary Relief to Madhya Pradesh Sarpanch

 India
2
Viksit Bharat 2047: Cultivating Innovation Through Education

Viksit Bharat 2047: Cultivating Innovation Through Education

 India
3
Power Dynamics Shift: PMK Founder Elected Amid Family Feud

Power Dynamics Shift: PMK Founder Elected Amid Family Feud

 India
4
Kristen Beams Joins Mumbai Indians as Spin Coach Ahead of 2026 WPL

Kristen Beams Joins Mumbai Indians as Spin Coach Ahead of 2026 WPL

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025