Queen Camilla's Courage: A Royal's Past Encounter

Queen Camilla has opened up about a harrowing experience from her teenage years when she fought off an attacker on a train. In her revealing interview with the BBC, she shared the anger and resolve she felt during the unexpected assault.

The incident, which surfaced in a book about the royal family last September, occurred when Camilla was a teenager traveling to Paddington Station in London. Despite her age, she bravely defended herself, allegedly using her shoe to fend off her attacker.

Since the assault, Queen Camilla, now 78, has become a tireless advocate for causes aimed at eradicating sexual and domestic violence, striving to support victims and raise awareness about their plight.