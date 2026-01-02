Adani Green's New Subsidiary Pushes Renewable Frontier

Adani Green Energy announced the formation of a new subsidiary, Adani Ecogen Five Ltd (AE5L), dedicated to producing electricity from renewable sources such as solar and wind. The subsidiary was formally registered in Ahmedabad on January 1, 2026.

According to the company's regulatory filing, AE5L will operate under the umbrella of Adani Renewable Energy Holding Eleven Ltd, a wholly-owned entity of Adani Green Energy. The new subsidiary is yet to commence business activities.

AE5L aims to harness and distribute renewable energy efficiently, supported by its authorized capital of Rs 1 lakh. The initiative marks a significant step in Adani's commitment to expanding its renewable energy footprint.

