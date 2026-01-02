Tragic College Bus Accident in Bhadradri Kothagudem Leaves Dozens Injured

A horrific accident involving a college bus has left multiple students injured near Mondikunta village in the Bhadradri Kothagudem district. The mishap, which took place early on a single-route road, apparently occurred when the bus swerved to avoid an oncoming bike, as reported by Dr. K. Rajendra Prasad, Principal of KLR College of Engineering and Technology.

Dr. Prasad confirmed that 32 students suffered varying degrees of injuries, with two of them sustaining significant fractures. He assured that these injuries, while severe, are not life-threatening. Despite the assertions of an accidental cause, the college has committed to covering all medical expenses incurred. Dr. Rajashekar Reddy, RMO at the Area Hospital Bhadradri, detailed the extent of the injuries, highlighting that while most were minor, a few individuals required admission and ongoing observation.

As inquiries into the incident continue, Aswapuram Police confirmed the timeline, noting the accident happened as students were on their way to college around 9 am. The responding emergency services quickly transported the injured to the Bhadrachalam Government Hospital, where one student remains in serious condition while others recover from their ordeals.

