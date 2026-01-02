Tollywood Takes a Stand Against Cyber Harassment

The Bengali film industry is calling on Kolkata Police to crack down on online harassment targeting its filmmakers and artists. The film screening committee submitted a letter urging legal action against individuals they accuse of orchestrated defamatory attacks on social media.

In a meeting with Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma, the committee, which includes film federations, directors, and technicians, expressed concern over personal attacks that extend to family members and involve offensive remarks and objectionable posts. This issue reportedly worsens during promotional campaigns and film releases, harming social reputations and personal lives.

Representatives from the Eastern India Motion Pictures Association and other film bodies communicated their issues with cyber harassment and the importance of administrative support. They are optimistic that decisive actions will safeguard the dignity and professional atmosphere of Tollywood.