Controversy Erupts Over Mayor's Support for Jailed Activist

The Vishva Hindu Parishad criticized New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani for a note supporting jailed activist Umar Khalid. The VHP questioned Mamdani's motivations and criticized U.S. lawmakers for advocating Khalid's bail while ignoring violence against Hindus. Mamdani's note emphasized Khalid's views on resisting bitterness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2026 19:58 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 19:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) launched a sharp criticism against New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani after he expressed support for jailed activist Umar Khalid. VHP denounced Mamdani's note, which backs what they consider 'criminals' involved in divisive activities in India, indicating an insult to the Quran given Mamdani's oath on it.

VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal also took a jab at U.S. legislators who appealed for Khalid's release, accusing them of selective activism. Bansal argued that these lawmakers ignore incidents of violence against Hindus and attacks on temples in the U.S. and Bangladesh.

Mamdani, in his letter, quoted Khalid on the significance of overcoming bitterness and expressed solidarity with Khalid's family. Meanwhile, legislators continue to push for Khalid's bail, despite the intense legal challenges posed by India's Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

