Kerala Ex-Minister Antony Raju Convicted in Evidence Tampering Case

In a significant legal judgement, former Kerala transport minister Antony Raju was sentenced on Saturday for tampering with evidence in a 1990 drug seizure case. The verdict was delivered by the Nedumangad Judicial First Class Magistrate, convicting him of several Indian Penal Code violations along with former court clerk K S Jose.

A bench found both individuals guilty of criminal conspiracy and other charges related to the manipulation of evidence from the seizure of 61.5 grams of hashish. Raju, an MLA belonging to the Janadhipathya Kerala Congress (LDF ally), received a combined sentence under various sections, in addition to fines imposed by the court.

The political landscape resonated with protests from Congress activists, demanding Raju's resignation, citing the seriousness of his offences. Countering the allegations, Raju labeled the case politically motivated and reiterated his intentions to appeal the verdict. The outcome reverberated through Kerala's political echelons, drawing criticism from opposition leaders.

