In a bold diplomatic move, Russia has called upon the United States to release Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife. This demand follows confirmed reports of their presence on American soil, sparking new tensions between the two nations.

The Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Saturday, asserting the legitimacy of Maduro's presidency and urging a reevaluation of the U.S. stance on the matter. The statement highlighted the need for recognizing the sovereignty of Venezuela under its legally elected leadership.

This development adds another layer to the complex geopolitical relationship between Russia and the United States, illustrating ongoing disagreements over international sovereign rights.