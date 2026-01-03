Left Menu

Lula Condemns U.S. Military Action in Venezuela

Brazil's President Lula da Silva criticized the U.S. military attack on Venezuela, calling it a violation of sovereignty and a dangerous global precedent. He urged a U.N. response and opened Brazil to dialogue. Brazil held acute discussions and briefly closed its border with Venezuela amid rising tensions.

Updated: 03-01-2026 20:45 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 20:45 IST
In a direct condemnation of recent U.S. actions, Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva labeled the military strike on Venezuela and the capture of President Nicolas Maduro as crossing 'an unacceptable line.'

This move, according to Lula, threatens Venezuela's sovereignty and sets a perilous precedent for the global community. He has called for a robust United Nations response while reaffirming Brazil's commitment to fostering dialogue and cooperation.

Amid these events, Brazilian officials convened an emergency meeting to discuss the unfolding crisis. The Brazilian Foreign Ministry confirmed communication between its minister and Venezuela's officials, reflecting intense diplomatic engagement. Meanwhile, Venezuela briefly closed its border with Brazil, affecting refugee movement before reopening it.

