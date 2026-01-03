Left Menu

Tensions Escalate in Ballari: Political Clash Sparks Controversy

A recent violent clash in Ballari, Karnataka, between supporters of local Congress and BJP MLAs resulted in a fatality. Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara confirmed the fatal bullet did not come from police firearms. Investigations, including ballistic examinations, are underway. The Ballari Superintendent of Police has been suspended, escalating political tensions.

Tensions Escalate in Ballari: Political Clash Sparks Controversy
Violence erupted in Ballari, Karnataka, following a dispute between supporters of Congress MLA Nara Bharath Reddy and BJP MLA G Janardhan Reddy, leading to one fatality. Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara confirmed that preliminary reports indicate the fatal bullet was not police-issued, suggesting it came from a private weapon.

Parameshwara revealed that a thorough investigation, including ballistic tests on all seized firearms, is ongoing. FIRs were filed based on complaints from both parties, and initial findings have led to heightened political tension. The incident reportedly stemmed from a banner installation dispute, escalating into stone-pelting and gunfire.

In response, the government suspended Ballari SP Pavan Nejjur for failing to manage the situation effectively. This decision has drawn criticism from the BJP, accusing the Congress government of scapegoating. The home minister assured the deployment of experienced law enforcement to restore order and prevent further violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

