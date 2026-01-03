Left Menu

U.S. Operation Captures Venezuela President Maduro

U.S. President Donald Trump shared with the New York Times that strategic planning led to successful U.S. strikes in Venezuela, resulting in the capture of President Nicolas Maduro. Trump praised the operation as brilliant.

In an exclusive interview with the New York Times, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed that the recent U.S. military operation in Venezuela was meticulously planned, leading to the capture of the nation's president, Nicolas Maduro.

Trump described the mission as a 'brilliant operation,' signifying a major strategic achievement for U.S. forces in the region.

The operation marks a significant foreign policy milestone, highlighting the careful coordination involved in its execution.

