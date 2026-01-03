Himachal's Hydropower Mandate: A Call for Compliance
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu emphasized the need for hydropower projects in Himachal Pradesh to comply with regulations and pay land revenue. Discussions on rationalizing rates are planned, and the state seeks permanent BBMB membership and energy arrears repayment.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive meeting with hydropower developers, Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu stressed the importance of compliance with existing regulations and the timely payment of land revenue.
Sukhu highlighted the state's natural resource wealth and insisted it's imperative that developers contribute land revenue, which he described as the state's legitimate right. Plans for discussions to possibly rationalize these payments are underway.
The state government also seeks permanent membership in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) and the release of substantial arrears, underscoring a broader commitment to utilizing resources for public welfare and resolving industry challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tales of Theft or Development? BJP and TMC Clash in West Bengal
Jitendra Singh Unveils Major Development Boosts for Jammu's Kathua District
Ajit Pawar Slams BJP for Pune's Development Woes Ahead of Civic Polls
Tensions Escalate: Alleged Attack on Woman Block Development Officer in Odisha
Pawan Kalyan Lays Foundation for Temple Development