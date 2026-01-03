Himachal's Hydropower Mandate: A Call for Compliance

In a decisive meeting with hydropower developers, Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu stressed the importance of compliance with existing regulations and the timely payment of land revenue.

Sukhu highlighted the state's natural resource wealth and insisted it's imperative that developers contribute land revenue, which he described as the state's legitimate right. Plans for discussions to possibly rationalize these payments are underway.

The state government also seeks permanent membership in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) and the release of substantial arrears, underscoring a broader commitment to utilizing resources for public welfare and resolving industry challenges.

