India Overtakes China in Rice Production: Unveils 184 New Crop Varieties

India has become the world's top rice producer, surpassing China with 150.18 million tonnes of rice. Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced this during the release of 184 new crop varieties. The new varieties will enhance production and farmer income, marking a key achievement in the agricultural sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2026 19:08 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 19:08 IST
India has claimed the title of the world's largest rice producer, surpassing China with a staggering output of 150.18 million tonnes, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan proclaimed over the weekend. This substantial achievement was shared as Chouhan introduced 184 new varieties of 25 crops.

These newly developed high-yielding seed varieties are designed to significantly boost production and increase farmers' incomes. The minister tasked officials with the prompt distribution of these varieties to farmers, signaling another stride towards strengthening the agricultural industry.

Efforts by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, along with coordinated projects and private entities, have culminated in these 184 varieties. They are climate-resilient and pest-resistant, promising to tackle challenges such as climate change and support organic farming practices.

