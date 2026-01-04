Left Menu

Operation Sadbhavana: Indian Army Brings Healthcare to Rajouri Border Villages

The Indian Army, under Operation Sadbhavana, conducted a free medical and veterinary camp in Rajouri's border villages to bridge healthcare gaps. The initiative provided essential medical services and medicines, benefiting residents and livestock. Villagers praised the Army's efforts, reinforcing trust in these remote areas near the Line of Control.

Indian Army organises free medical Camp in Rajouri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In an effort to bridge healthcare gaps in remote border villages, the Indian Army organized a free medical and veterinary camp in the Rajouri district under its Operation Sadbhavana initiative. The event aimed to deliver essential healthcare services to residents of these remote areas near the Line of Control (LoC).

Doctors from the Indian Army, along with specialists from the Government Medical College, offered free health check-ups and distributed essential medicines to villagers. The camp's efforts extended to livestock, acknowledging the vital role animals play in the livelihoods of border communities.

Locals like Diksha expressed relief, noting how the camp provided access to healthcare that is otherwise hard to reach. Dr. Liaqat Lodhi and Dr. Shubham Dutta emphasized the success of combining medical and veterinary services to benefit both residents and their animals, reinforcing Operation Sadbhavana's core goal: building trust and goodwill through community development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

