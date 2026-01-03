Left Menu

Rajasthan Expands Healthcare Horizon with Nationwide Free Treatment

Residents of Rajasthan can now access free cashless treatment across India under the Mukhyamantri Ayushman Arogya scheme. The expansion, integrated with Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, increases access to over 30,000 hospitals outside Rajasthan, supporting significant financial relief for families with treatment coverage up to Rs 25 lakh.

  • India

Residents of Rajasthan will now benefit from free and cashless treatment anywhere in India under the Mukhyamantri Ayushman Arogya (MAA) scheme, officials announced on Saturday. This health initiative has expanded to include more than 30,000 hospitals nationwide.

The recent rollout of interstate portability, effective from December 19, enables eligible families from Rajasthan to seek medical care beyond state borders. This includes top government and private hospitals, further enhancing the healthcare accessibility for residents.

Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar highlighted the scheme's integration with the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, emphasizing its role in providing a comprehensive health cover. Patients can now receive treatment worth up to Rs 25 lakh in empanelled hospitals, a move expected to alleviate financial burdens for many families.

