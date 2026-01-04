Political Sparks Fly in Tamil Nadu as Assembly Election Nears
As tensions rise in Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, Congress MP Manickam Tagore accuses the BJP of attempting to weaken AIADMK. Tagore dismisses actor Vijay's alliance with BJP, while AIADMK leader RB Udhaya Kumar criticizes the ruling DMK for governance issues and increased taxes.
In the midst of escalating political tensions in Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, Congress MP Manickam Tagore has charged the BJP with efforts to destabilize the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). Tagore accused AIADMK's General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami of transforming the party into what he dubbed 'Amit Shah AIADMK.'
According to Tagore, a factional dispute between former BJP Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai and current chief Nainar Nagenthran has become 'laughable.' He dismissed the possibility of actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay joining the NDA, asserting confidence in the DMK-led INDIA alliance's electoral dominance in the state.
Concurrently, AIADMK's RB Udhaya Kumar criticized the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government for poor governance. Accusations of increased taxes and deteriorating law-and-order conditions surfaced, with Kumar condemning the DMK for its handling of women's safety and financial mismanagement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
