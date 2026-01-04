Left Menu

AIADMK's Palaniswami Slams DMK's 'Corporate' Dynasty Politics

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami criticizes the DMK, accusing it of dynasty politics and running like a corporate entity. He contrasts this with the AIADMK's open leadership structure and calls for voters to reject DMK in the upcoming elections, citing alleged governance failures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Salem(Tn) | Updated: 04-01-2026 21:26 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 21:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Edappadi K Palaniswami, AIADMK General Secretary, launched a scathing attack on the ruling DMK during a public meeting in Veerapandi. He accused the DMK of functioning like a 'corporate company' driven by family interests, in contrast to AIADMK's merit-based leadership.

Palaniswami highlighted his own political ascent, emphasizing that anyone in the AIADMK can rise to leadership roles through hard work. He criticized the elevation of Udhayanidhi Stalin as Deputy Chief Minister, terming it a 'shameful dynastic rule.'

Describing Salem as an AIADMK stronghold, Palaniswami challenged DMK's governance, alleging failure to initiate new welfare schemes. He rallied voters to reject DMK in future elections, expressing confidence in an AIADMK victory in 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

