AIADMK's Palaniswami Slams DMK's 'Corporate' Dynasty Politics

Edappadi K Palaniswami, AIADMK General Secretary, launched a scathing attack on the ruling DMK during a public meeting in Veerapandi. He accused the DMK of functioning like a 'corporate company' driven by family interests, in contrast to AIADMK's merit-based leadership.

Palaniswami highlighted his own political ascent, emphasizing that anyone in the AIADMK can rise to leadership roles through hard work. He criticized the elevation of Udhayanidhi Stalin as Deputy Chief Minister, terming it a 'shameful dynastic rule.'

Describing Salem as an AIADMK stronghold, Palaniswami challenged DMK's governance, alleging failure to initiate new welfare schemes. He rallied voters to reject DMK in future elections, expressing confidence in an AIADMK victory in 2026.

