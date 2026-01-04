Amit Shah Condemns DMK Regime, Predicts BJP Victory in Tamil Nadu

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched an attack on Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK, branding it as the 'most corrupt' regime in the country, where a '20 percent cut money' practice prevails. He voiced confidence in the NDA's success in the upcoming Tamil Nadu and West Bengal Assembly elections.

Speaking at a rally, Shah recounted BJP-NDA's electoral victories since 2024, including successes in Haryana, Delhi, and Bihar. He stated that Tamil Nadu and West Bengal were next in line to join this winning streak. He emphasized that a strong AIADMK, BJP, and others' alliance will secure victory against DMK's governance failures.

Shah criticized DMK for allegedly synonymous corruption, pointing to various scandals and the perpetuation of dynasty politics. He accused the regime of prioritizing CM M.K. Stalin's family interests over state welfare and condemned 'atrocities' against Hindus, asserting that NDA would form the state government by April 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)