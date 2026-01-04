Empowered by Prosthetics: Para-athlete Gagdas Parmar's Olympic Dreams Supported by Gujarat

Para-athlete Gagdas Parmar from Gujarat has been given a new lease of sporting life, thanks to a Rs 14 lakh financial aid through Corporate Social Responsibility funds, sanctioned by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. This support has equipped Parmar with high-speed prosthetic legs after he tragically lost his own in a 2017 accident.

Expressing gratitude toward the state government, Parmar shared his Olympic aspirations, while revealing his family's financial struggles. "My father does labor work to support my sports journey," he said, acknowledging the critical role of governmental support in his training and preparation for future competitions.

His father, Thanabhai Jagtabhai Parmar, echoed his gratitude, appreciating the opportunity for a personal meeting with Chief Minister Patel. "He assured us of his support as Gagdas aims higher," added Thanabhai, highlighting the hurdles they previously faced in affording such advanced prosthetics.

Consultant Prosthetist and Orthotist Rahul Parmar emphasized Gagdas' rigorous training regime, focusing on 100m and 200m sprint events. "Training is underway to facilitate his return to normal running. All efforts are concentrated on these races," he stated, underlining their commitment to Gagdas's goal of participating in national and international platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)