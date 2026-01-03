Left Menu

NTPC Signs MoA with GCRI to Upgrade Radiotherapy Services in Gujarat

As part of its healthcare-focused CSR initiatives, NTPC has sanctioned ₹23.16 crore for enhancing radiotherapy facilities at the Siddhpur Satellite Centre of GCRI, Ahmedabad.

  • Country:
  • India

NTPC Limited – Western Region–I Headquarters, Mumbai, has signed a significant Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with the Gujarat Cancer & Research Institute (GCRI) to upgrade radiotherapy services in the state. As part of its healthcare-focused CSR initiatives, NTPC has sanctioned ₹23.16 crore for enhancing radiotherapy facilities at the Siddhpur Satellite Centre of GCRI, Ahmedabad.

Boosting Advanced Cancer Care Through Technology

The sanctioned amount will be used for the procurement and installation of a high-energy Linear Accelerator (LINAC)—a transformative step that will greatly enhance cancer treatment capabilities in the region.The upgraded facility will:

  • Improve access to advanced radiotherapy services

  • Reduce patient waiting time

  • Strengthen cancer care infrastructure for underserved populations

  • Support precision treatment options for improved recovery outcomes

This intervention marks a major stride in bridging regional healthcare gaps and enhancing the quality of cancer treatment in Gujarat.

MoA Exchanged in the Presence of Senior Leadership

The MoA was formally exchanged between:

  • Dr. Shashank Pandya, Director, GCRI

  • Shri E. Satya Phani Kumar, Regional Executive Director (West–I), NTPC

The ceremony witnessed the presence of senior dignitaries, including:

  • Shri Akhaya Kumar Patra, GM (OS)

  • Shri A. P. Samal, CEO (NPUNL) & CGM (Nuclear)

  • Smt. Vandana Chaturvedi, Regional Head of HR (West–I)

Officials from NTPC WR–I, members of the CSR team, and senior representatives from GCRI also attended the event.

A Testament to NTPC’s Commitment to Inclusive Development

This CSR initiative reinforces NTPC’s dedication to inclusive and sustainable development, with a continued emphasis on strengthening critical healthcare infrastructure across India. Through such meaningful interventions, NTPC aims to make high-quality medical treatment accessible to all, especially in regions with limited resources.

The collaboration with GCRI reflects NTPC’s broader mission of contributing to community well-being and supporting national health priorities through impactful CSR projects.

 

