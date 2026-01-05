Venezuela's Oil Chaos: A Perfect Storm of Political and Economic Crisis

Venezuela's PDVSA has requested joint ventures to curtail crude production as a result of an export halt, compounded by a political storm following President Nicolas Maduro's capture. The U.S. has implemented an oil embargo, severely restricting Venezuela's main revenue stream.

Chevron, which had an exception to continue operations, has halted shipments since last Thursday. The political shift, overseen by the U.S. government, adds further complications as PDVSA struggles amidst blocked shipments and production constraints.

Onshore stocks mount, and diluent supplies dwindle, forcing PDVSA to consider shutting down oilfields and well clusters. With strategic partners like China National Petroleum Corporation and Chevron affected, the economic and political implications are profound as the country grapples with geopolitical pressures.