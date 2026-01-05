Venezuela's Oil Crisis: A Nation at Standstill Amid U.S. Blockade

Venezuela's government-run oil company, PDVSA, has been forced to reduce crude production amid a severe storage capacity crisis caused by a U.S. oil blockade. The blockade has led to a complete halt in exports, adding strain to the interim government, which is grappling with mounting U.S. military threats.

The oil exports of the OPEC nation, a crucial revenue stream, have come to a standstill following the seizure of two oil cargoes and sanctions on tankers. Chevron, which was exempted with a U.S. license, has also seen its cargoes halt, backing the imposition of a full-force oil embargo on Venezuela.

As a result of the blockade, PDVSA has shuttered oil fields and reduced output from its joint ventures with global partners like China's CNPC. These production cutbacks could affect domestic fuel supply and refining, posing further challenges for the interim government during Venezuela's ongoing political crisis.