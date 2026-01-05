Left Menu

Venezuela's Oil Crisis: A Nation at Standstill Amid U.S. Blockade

Venezuela’s state oil company, PDVSA, is slashing crude production due to storage capacity issues following a U.S. oil blockade. Exports have halted, impacting the interim government. Chevron's shipments have also ceased. Production cutbacks threaten refining and domestic fuel supply, complicating efforts to stabilize the nation’s economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 01:21 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 01:21 IST
Venezuela's Oil Crisis: A Nation at Standstill Amid U.S. Blockade

Venezuela's government-run oil company, PDVSA, has been forced to reduce crude production amid a severe storage capacity crisis caused by a U.S. oil blockade. The blockade has led to a complete halt in exports, adding strain to the interim government, which is grappling with mounting U.S. military threats.

The oil exports of the OPEC nation, a crucial revenue stream, have come to a standstill following the seizure of two oil cargoes and sanctions on tankers. Chevron, which was exempted with a U.S. license, has also seen its cargoes halt, backing the imposition of a full-force oil embargo on Venezuela.

As a result of the blockade, PDVSA has shuttered oil fields and reduced output from its joint ventures with global partners like China's CNPC. These production cutbacks could affect domestic fuel supply and refining, posing further challenges for the interim government during Venezuela's ongoing political crisis.

TRENDING

1
Venezuela's Oil Crisis: A Nation at Standstill Amid U.S. Blockade

Venezuela's Oil Crisis: A Nation at Standstill Amid U.S. Blockade

 Global
2
Tragedy at Crans-Montana: Victims of New Year's Eve Blaze Identified

Tragedy at Crans-Montana: Victims of New Year's Eve Blaze Identified

 Switzerland
3
Denmark PM Urges Trump to Halt Greenland Annexation Rhetoric

Denmark PM Urges Trump to Halt Greenland Annexation Rhetoric

 Denmark
4
EU's Unanimous Call, Except One, for Upholding International Law in Venezuela

EU's Unanimous Call, Except One, for Upholding International Law in Venezuel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026