Kerala Govt Accelerates Implementation of Justice Koshy Commission Report

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has emphasized the rapid implementation of the Justice J B Koshy Commission's recommendations, aimed at improving conditions for Christian minorities. Following a review, 17 departments have already executed 220 out of 284 suggestions put forth by the commission.

The Chief Minister's Office announced that ongoing efforts are being made to present seven key recommendations to the Cabinet. The directives further mandate inter-departmental consultations to facilitate prompt decision-making for efficient report execution.

Participated by Chief Secretary and senior officials, the meeting underscores a strategic focus on actionable recommendations, ensuring those feasible for implementation are promptly prioritized. Unviable recommendations are to be reported clearly, reinforcing transparency in the process.

