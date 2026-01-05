Guntur Police Seize 4.8 kg of Ganja Amid Major Drug Busts

Guntur district police, in a decisive action against drug abuse, have seized 4.8 kilograms of ganja, booking several accused individuals. Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal announced on Sunday that the contraband was confiscated from four peddlers and ten consumers as part of an extensive crackdown.

The crackdown, Superintendent Jindal noted, marks an ongoing effort to curb drug distribution and consumption, pointing out that nearly 200 individuals have been arrested in the last three months across 40 drug-related cases. The police are also initiating educational programs in schools and colleges to raise awareness about the dangers of drug use.

In a similar vein, Pune Police have exposed a major drug operation by seizing hydroponic cannabis cultivated inside a rented apartment in Pimpri Chinchwad, recovering substances valued at approximately Rs 3.45 crore. This operation indicates links to an international trafficking network, with police arresting five individuals and freezing Rs 7.80 lakh from their bank accounts. These coordinated operations across multiple cities signify a broader crackdown on drug networks.