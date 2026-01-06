Siddaramaiah: A Record-Breaking Political Journey

In a significant political milestone, Siddaramaiah, the Chief Minister of Karnataka, has equaled the record set by Devaraj Urs as the longest-serving leader in the state's history. As of January 6, Siddaramaiah completed 2,792 days in office, with expectations to surpass the record soon.

This achievement emerges amid political unrest within the ruling Congress party, where talks of a potential leadership change loom due to a 'power-sharing' deal with Deputy CM D K Shivakumar. Despite this, Siddaramaiah remains confident in his leadership, attributing his success to public support while emphasizing that any future decisions rest with the party high command.

Siddaramaiah's tenure has been marked by his commitment to social justice and fighting inequality. His political journey, starting as an MLA, reflects a focus on uplifting marginalized communities. As his supporters celebrate his accomplishments, the CM continues to address the socio-political challenges facing Karnataka.

