High Seas Crackdown: Cocaine Seizure at Nigerian Port
Nigerian authorities have detained 22 crew members of MV Aruna Hulya for suspected involvement in cocaine smuggling. The NDLEA discovered 31.5 kilograms of cocaine at Lagos' Apapa Port. The ship's master, Sharma Shashi Bhushan, is among those arrested. Furthermore, a drug supply chain in Borno was disrupted.
- Country:
- Nigeria
In a significant drug bust at Apapa Port in Lagos, Nigeria's anti-narcotics agency has detained 22 crew members of the MV Aruna Hulya, following the discovery of 31.5 kilograms of cocaine on the ship.
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) reported that the drugs were found in hatch three of the vessel, which had originated from the Marshall Islands. Among those detained is the ship's master, Sharma Shashi Bhushan, alongside 21 other crew members.
In a related operation, the NDLEA also dismantled a drug supply network in Borno, arresting two suppliers and confiscating a large amount of illicit substances, further curbing the flow of narcotics into the country.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Illicit Fuel Seizure Shakes Pulwama: Public Safety Concerns Rise
Former Kerala minister Antony Raju disqualified as MLA following conviction in drug seizure case.
Turbulent Times: Venezuela in Crisis After Maduro's Seizure
Diplomatic Standoff: China Challenges U.S. Over Maduro's Seizure
Militant Crackdown in Manipur: Arrests and Arms Seizure Unveiled