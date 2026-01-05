Left Menu

High Seas Crackdown: Cocaine Seizure at Nigerian Port

Nigerian authorities have detained 22 crew members of MV Aruna Hulya for suspected involvement in cocaine smuggling. The NDLEA discovered 31.5 kilograms of cocaine at Lagos' Apapa Port. The ship's master, Sharma Shashi Bhushan, is among those arrested. Furthermore, a drug supply chain in Borno was disrupted.

In a significant drug bust at Apapa Port in Lagos, Nigeria's anti-narcotics agency has detained 22 crew members of the MV Aruna Hulya, following the discovery of 31.5 kilograms of cocaine on the ship.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) reported that the drugs were found in hatch three of the vessel, which had originated from the Marshall Islands. Among those detained is the ship's master, Sharma Shashi Bhushan, alongside 21 other crew members.

In a related operation, the NDLEA also dismantled a drug supply network in Borno, arresting two suppliers and confiscating a large amount of illicit substances, further curbing the flow of narcotics into the country.

