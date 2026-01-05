Hope and Harvest: Manipur Farmer Overcomes Pandemic Setbacks
After enduring years of unrest and pandemic-related setbacks, farmer Ningthoujam Inaocha has regained stability through intensive agriculture in Manipur. Cultivating a variety of vegetables on limited land, Inaocha aims for financial independence while creating local employment opportunities. His innovative practices and resilience earn him recognition and contribute to rural revitalization.
In the heart of Manipur, farmer Ningthoujam Inaocha from Kumbi Terakha is witnessing a resurgence in agricultural prosperity after years plagued by the COVID-19 pandemic and regional unrest. Inaocha has used his limited land resourcefully, cultivating crops such as cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli, and mustard, planting over 18,000 plants by the end of October.
His success story has been tinged with struggles; the pandemic severely impacted his ability to sell produce, and the continuous unrest in Manipur further exacerbated challenges until recently. Now, Inaocha looks forward to reaping the rewards of his labor, expecting an income of Rs 7-8 lakh per season, apart from his earnings from the Kharif and Rabi seasons.
Distinctively relying on traditional knowledge and minimal chemical inputs, Inaocha fosters employment in his community and steers clear of bank loans, receiving support from local agricultural institutions. Recognized with multiple awards for his contributions, Inaocha's story not only highlights personal resilience but also signifies hope for Manipur's agricultural revival.
