Somnath Swabhiman Parv: A Celebration of India's Resilience

The Somnath Temple stands not as a remnant of destruction but as a testament to India's enduring self-respect, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel emphasized ahead of the 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv,' starting January 8. This significant event will see participation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 11, celebrating the resilient spirit of the Indian civilization.

Planned to last a year, the celebrations center around the Somnath Temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva on the Arabian Sea coast in Gujarat's Saurashtra region. A series of spiritual and social activities is scheduled, officials disclosed.

Patel further remarked that the Somnath saga reflects India's unyielding pride and resilience over the past millennium. Drawing inspiration from Prime Minister Modi, the 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv' will honor the eternal consciousness and national pride, motivating Indians to strive for greater national glory.

(With inputs from agencies.)