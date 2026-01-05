Left Menu

Trump's Ambitious Venezuela Oil Takeover: Potential and Pitfalls

President Donald Trump plans to revitalize Venezuela's oil industry post-Nicolas Maduro's removal. Despite huge reserves, Venezuela's oil infrastructure suffers from neglect. U.S. oil firms eye potential, but political instability hinders investment. Analysts predict output increase depends on substantial investments. Legal complexities remain around U.S. involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-01-2026 11:37 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 11:37 IST
Trump's Ambitious Venezuela Oil Takeover: Potential and Pitfalls
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump aims to overhaul Venezuela's struggling oil industry, with plans for American companies to rejuvenate production after the capture of President Nicolas Maduro. Yet, experts warn that the nation's oil infrastructure, damaged by years of neglect and sanctions, needs major investment and time for significant output increases.

U.S. energy firms await political stability before committing funds, as Venezuelan leadership remains uncertain. Trump claims U.S. control over the nation, while internal political struggles persist. If stabilized, analysts like Phil Flynn see potential for rapid revitalization of Venezuelan oil, promising lower long-term fuel prices and increased pressure on Russia.

However, substantial legal hurdles exist. Questions about rightful ownership of Venezuela's oil resources challenge U.S. actions, with Columbia University's Matthew Waxman highlighting complications tied to international law. Despite this, the vast reserves attract global interest, though years of corruption and mismanagement have severely impaired output levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lalu Prasad Yadav Faces Legal Battle: Delhi High Court Seeks CBI's Response

Lalu Prasad Yadav Faces Legal Battle: Delhi High Court Seeks CBI's Response

 India
2
Delhi Government's Bold Moves Amidst Administrative Challenges

Delhi Government's Bold Moves Amidst Administrative Challenges

 India
3
Tragic Collision: Beer-Laden Lorry Overturns in Karnataka

Tragic Collision: Beer-Laden Lorry Overturns in Karnataka

 India
4
Controversy Unfolds: CBI Probe Recommended for Alleged FCRA Violations in Kerala NGO Project

Controversy Unfolds: CBI Probe Recommended for Alleged FCRA Violations in Ke...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agroforestry as a Nature-Based Solution for Climate Resilience and Food Security

Measuring Jobs Beyond Employment: How Task-Based Data Reveals the Future of Work

Cash-Based Support for Sexual and Reproductive Health When Crises Disrupt Health Systems

The Cost of Healthy Eating in India and Why Millions Still Cannot Afford Nutritious Diets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026