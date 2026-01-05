Trump's Ambitious Venezuela Oil Takeover: Potential and Pitfalls

President Donald Trump aims to overhaul Venezuela's struggling oil industry, with plans for American companies to rejuvenate production after the capture of President Nicolas Maduro. Yet, experts warn that the nation's oil infrastructure, damaged by years of neglect and sanctions, needs major investment and time for significant output increases.

U.S. energy firms await political stability before committing funds, as Venezuelan leadership remains uncertain. Trump claims U.S. control over the nation, while internal political struggles persist. If stabilized, analysts like Phil Flynn see potential for rapid revitalization of Venezuelan oil, promising lower long-term fuel prices and increased pressure on Russia.

However, substantial legal hurdles exist. Questions about rightful ownership of Venezuela's oil resources challenge U.S. actions, with Columbia University's Matthew Waxman highlighting complications tied to international law. Despite this, the vast reserves attract global interest, though years of corruption and mismanagement have severely impaired output levels.

