Left Menu

Mauritius President's Visit to Andhra Pradesh

Mauritius President Dharambeer Gokhool visited Andhra Pradesh, meeting Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. They discussed various development initiatives and the welfare of the Telugu diaspora in Mauritius. Gokhool's six-day Indian tour also included attending the World Telugu Conference and visiting notable temples.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 05-01-2026 21:53 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 21:53 IST
Mauritius President's Visit to Andhra Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Mauritius President Dharambeer Gokhool met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, engaging in discussions about development and diaspora welfare. The meeting was part of Gokhool's six-day tour of India.

The visit commenced with Gokhool attending the World Telugu Conference in Guntur, underscoring the cultural ties between Mauritius and Andhra Pradesh. The discussions included various development initiatives undertaken in the southern state.

During his stay, the President also visited several temples, depicting his interest in India's rich cultural heritage. The visit aims to foster deeper connections between the two regions.

TRENDING

1
Congress vs BJP: Battle Over Rural Employment Schemes

Congress vs BJP: Battle Over Rural Employment Schemes

 India
2
Maduro's Dramatic Capture: A Global Shockwave

Maduro's Dramatic Capture: A Global Shockwave

 Global
3
Maharashtra's Digital Registration Scandal: Unearthing the Truth

Maharashtra's Digital Registration Scandal: Unearthing the Truth

 India
4
Wall Street Surges as Military Action and Financial Stocks Fuel Market Rally

Wall Street Surges as Military Action and Financial Stocks Fuel Market Rally

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026