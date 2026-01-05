Mauritius President's Visit to Andhra Pradesh
Mauritius President Dharambeer Gokhool visited Andhra Pradesh, meeting Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. They discussed various development initiatives and the welfare of the Telugu diaspora in Mauritius. Gokhool's six-day Indian tour also included attending the World Telugu Conference and visiting notable temples.
On Monday, Mauritius President Dharambeer Gokhool met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, engaging in discussions about development and diaspora welfare. The meeting was part of Gokhool's six-day tour of India.
The visit commenced with Gokhool attending the World Telugu Conference in Guntur, underscoring the cultural ties between Mauritius and Andhra Pradesh. The discussions included various development initiatives undertaken in the southern state.
During his stay, the President also visited several temples, depicting his interest in India's rich cultural heritage. The visit aims to foster deeper connections between the two regions.
