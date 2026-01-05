Left Menu

RBI to Manage Delhi's Financial Affairs

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will manage the general banking activities and public debt for the Delhi government as per an agreement effective January 2026. This move strengthens the RBI's role in overseeing financial operations in the capital.

The Reserve Bank of India is poised to oversee the general banking practices and public debt management for the Delhi government as outlined in a new agreement.

Scheduled to take effect on January 9, 2026, this agreement involves the RBI handling the banking operations of the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD).

In their statement, the Reserve Bank emphasized its enhanced role in managing GNCTD's financial dealings, aiming to ensure streamlined and effective oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

