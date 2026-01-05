RBI to Manage Delhi's Financial Affairs

The Reserve Bank of India is poised to oversee the general banking practices and public debt management for the Delhi government as outlined in a new agreement.

Scheduled to take effect on January 9, 2026, this agreement involves the RBI handling the banking operations of the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD).

In their statement, the Reserve Bank emphasized its enhanced role in managing GNCTD's financial dealings, aiming to ensure streamlined and effective oversight.

