Unearthing Truths: A New Chapter in India's Forgotten History

In a move to bridge gaps in India's historical narrative, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday launched the latest edition of 'History That India Ignored', authored by the seasoned journalist and ANI Chairman, Prem Prakash. The launch underscores the importance of revisiting overlooked chapters of India's freedom struggle.

Addressing the audience, Sawant emphasized that this book release goes beyond a mere publishing event, labeling it a national duty to unearth and restore obscured truths. He commended Prem Prakash for his commitment to factual documentation and intellectual integrity amidst an era where selective narratives prevailed.

An authoritative narrative, this second edition also delves into the life of Veer Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, correcting years of misrepresentation. Special mention was made of the dedicated chapter on Goa's freedom struggle, showcasing the untold courage and sacrifices during the liberation from Portuguese rule, a significant but often neglected milestone in India's history.

(With inputs from agencies.)