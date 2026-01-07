Congress Suspends Councillors in Ambernath over BJP Alliance
The Congress has suspended 12 councillors and its Ambernath block president for aligning with the BJP post-civic polls in Maharashtra. This decision came after forging an alliance in Ambernath Municipal Council, which led to a majority, despite initial opposition to the Shiv Sena's dominance.
The Congress, on Wednesday, took decisive action by suspending 12 councillors and its block president in Ambernath, Maharashtra, following an unauthorized alliance with the BJP. This move follows last month's contentious civic polls where rival parties came together.
In a surprising development, the BJP, alongside Congress and Ajit Pawar's NCP, secured a majority in Ambernath despite the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena being the largest party. The Congress acted swiftly to curb unauthorized alignments, suspending local leaders without state leadership consent.
Official letters confirmed the dissolution of the Congress block in Ambernath, with spokesperson Sachin Sawant clarifying that a local front was formed against alleged Shiv Sena corruption. Notices were issued as the coalition was unauthorized, and a formal complaint was lodged with the Thane district collector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
