Left Menu

Delcy Rodriguez Takes Charge as Venezuela's Interim Leader Amidst Political Tumult

Delcy Rodriguez, Venezuela's vice president and oil minister, was sworn in as interim president following Nicolas Maduro's court appearance on drug charges in the U.S. The appointment sees her supported by the ruling party, while most opposition members boycotted recent elections, with only a few participating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2026 00:42 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 00:42 IST
Delcy Rodriguez Takes Charge as Venezuela's Interim Leader Amidst Political Tumult
Delcy Rodriguez

Delcy Rodriguez, the vice president and oil minister of Venezuela, took the oath of office as interim president on Monday. This development comes as former president Nicolas Maduro appeared in a New York court facing serious drug charges.

The change in leadership follows a U.S. military operation that ousted Maduro from power over the weekend. Rodriguez, a 56-year-old labor lawyer with strong ties to the private sector and a steadfast commitment to the ruling party, was sworn in by her brother Jorge, the head of the national assembly legislature.

Simultaneously, 283 lawmakers, primarily from the ruling party, were also sworn in. Notably absent was a significant portion of the opposition, which boycotted the election, and first lady Cilia Flores, who remains in U.S. custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar's Retreat Amid Key Economic Indicators and Political Developments

Dollar's Retreat Amid Key Economic Indicators and Political Developments

 Global
2
Divisive Military Action: U.S. Strikes Shake Venezuela and Domestic Opinion

Divisive Military Action: U.S. Strikes Shake Venezuela and Domestic Opinion

 Global
3
U.S. Boosts Domestic Uranium Enrichment with $2.7 Billion Initiative

U.S. Boosts Domestic Uranium Enrichment with $2.7 Billion Initiative

 Global
4
Weather Woes Ground Flights at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport

Weather Woes Ground Flights at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport

 Netherlands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026