Left Menu

Delhi High Court Halts Government's Decision on Vedanta's Oil Block

Vedanta Limited's writ petition challenges the Union government's denial of a crucial contract extension for an offshore oil block. The Delhi High Court has put a temporary hold on the government's order, which involved handing over operations to ONGC, citing alleged contractual breaches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 16:27 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 16:27 IST
Delhi High Court Halts Government's Decision on Vedanta's Oil Block
Representative Image of Delhi High Court (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal development, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday intervened in a dispute involving Vedanta Limited and the Union government, maintaining the status quo on an earlier government decision. This decision denied an extension of a Production Sharing Contract (PSC) and proposed the takeover of the offshore oil and gas block by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC).

The dispute traces back to a writ petition filed by Vedanta, challenging the Union government's refusal to extend its PSC for the CB/OS-2 offshore block by another decade. Originally signed in 1998, the contract's denial, dated September 19, 2025, forced Vedanta to cease operations, prompting allegations of arbitrary decision-making without due process.

Arguments presented on behalf of Vedanta claimed that the extension application, timely submitted in 2021, lingered unresolved. During this period, interim extensions were granted even post the expiry of the contract in 2023. The Delhi High Court's halting of the order maintains the current operational setup, pausing the proposed transfer to ONGC for now.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Europe Unites to Challenge Trump's Greenland Ambitions

Europe Unites to Challenge Trump's Greenland Ambitions

 Global
2
West Bengal Proposes Solutions for Distant Voter Dilemma

West Bengal Proposes Solutions for Distant Voter Dilemma

 India
3
Tamil Nadu Gears Up With 59,095 Buses for Pongal Festive Rush

Tamil Nadu Gears Up With 59,095 Buses for Pongal Festive Rush

 India
4
Nitish Kumar's Initiative: Making Mondays and Fridays for the People

Nitish Kumar's Initiative: Making Mondays and Fridays for the People

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Silent Emergency: Maternal and Newborn Deaths in Conflict and Humanitarian Settings

From Debris to Risk: Strengthening Disaster Waste Management Systems in West Asia

Dust, Heating, and Health: Understanding Termez’s Escalating Air Pollution Crisis

Why Road Projects Exceed Budgets: An Evidence-Based Model from Egypt’s Road Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026